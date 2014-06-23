June 23 U.S. officials ordered BNSF Railway Co
and Canadian Pacific Railway Co to report by
Friday their plans to clear a backlog of grain cars after months
of service delays blamed on harsh winter weather and high
freight demand.
The U.S. Surface Transportation Board decision filed late
last week also ordered that the two class I carriers provide a
timeline for resolving the backlog and submit detailed weekly
status reports on grain car orders and deliveries.
The board said data submitted so far by both railroads, the
dominant carriers in the northern U.S. Plains and Midwest, have
shown some improvement in service, but more action was needed.
"The board remains very concerned about the limited time
period until the next harvest, the large quantities of grain yet
to be moved, and the railroads' paths toward meeting their
respective commitments," the rail-dispute arbiter said.
Grain storage bins in states like Montana, Minnesota and
North and South Dakota are still brimming with last year's
harvest because of poor rail service. Shippers have racked up
thousands of dollars in late-delivery penalties and farmers have
lost out on profits because burdensome supplies have depressed
local grain prices.
BNSF, which has been voluntarily reporting some grain car
service statistics on its website every week since February,
will supply the board with the requested information,
spokeswoman Amy Casas said.
CP is still reviewing the order and will respond directly to
the agency later this week, spokesman Ed Greenberg said.
The decision was similar to an earlier ruling requiring BNSF
and CP to provide progress reports for fertilizer shipments this
spring.
The agency stopped short of setting grain hauling quotas for
the railroads as some U.S. grain shippers wanted. Canadian
officials set grain shipping quotas for its two major railways
to help clear a grain glut there.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)