WASHINGTON, April 17 Oil train operators must have detailed information on hand about the possible risks of their cargo in case of an accident and perform more thorough checks before moving on the tracks, U.S. officials said on Friday.

Shippers must account for who handled crude oil involved in any mishap and what the operator knows about the possible volatility of the cargo, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) said in a letter to the industry.

Rail operators must do more to find flawed tanker wheels and quickly have them replaced, officials also said.

Early analysis indicates that a defective wheel contributed to last month's oil train derailment and fire in Galena, Illinois, according to the FRA.

A national oil train safety plan is due in coming weeks and will be more comprehensive than Friday's measures.