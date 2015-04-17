(Adds community, former regulator comment)
WASHINGTON, April 17 Oil train operators must
have detailed information on hand about the possible risks of
their cargo in case of an accident and perform more thorough
checks before moving on the tracks, U.S. transportation
officials said on Friday.
U.S. officials have been wrestling with how to make oil
train deliveries safer ever since a runaway shipment derailed in
Lac Megantic, Canada, in 2013 and killed 47 people. In March
there was an oil train accident in Galena, Illinois, although it
did not lead to an injury.
A national oil train safety plan is due in coming weeks that
will demand tougher tank cars and other improvements.
New measures announced Friday are meant to reduce the chance
that a routine train mishap would lead to the kind of fiery
explosion that followed several other oil train accidents,
officials said.
The measures were announced jointly by the Federal Railroad
Administration (FRA) and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials
Safety Administration (Phmsa).
Some observers said the measures may be so difficult to
enforce that they do little to improve safety. Ed Hamberger,
president of the Association of American Railroads, said rail
operators did not have access to details about oil train cargo
that the FRA was seeking.
Karen Darch, mayor of Barrington, Illinois, and an oil train
safety advocate, said the latest moves seemed only likely to
create more paperwork.
"We don't need better record-keeping after an accident," she
said. "We need real measures to prevent them."
The FRA on Friday asked shippers to account for who handled
crude oil involved in any mishap and what the operator knew
about the possible volatility of the cargo.
Rail operators must also do more to find flawed tanker
wheels and quickly have them replaced, the FRA said.
Early analysis indicates that a defective wheel contributed
to last month's oil train derailment and fire in Galena,
according to the FRA.
Joe Szabo, a former head of FRA who stepped down in January,
said officials had made strides in reducing human error and the
dangers of defective track, but it was important to look for
faults in the trains themselves.
"Equipment failures are less common, but given the potential
consequences even the lower-probability risks need additional
scrutiny at this point," he said.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Ted
Botha)