Oct 8 The U.S. Surface Transportation Board ruled on Wednesday that all Class 1 railroads must report detailed freight service statistics weekly, a decision that cited months of congestion that has hit the grain and power industries particularly hard.

The rail regulator will also require the seven Class 1 carriers operating in the United States to jointly report a narrative summary of operating conditions at the Chicago gateway, a busy rail hub that is a choke point in the national network.

The STB ruling came after a public hearing last month and supersedes an earlier STB ruling requiring only Canadian Pacific and BNSF, the top carriers in the congested northern Plains region, to report service details.

The STB said it intends to collect the data on a temporary basis.

Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio