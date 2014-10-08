Oct 8 The U.S. Surface Transportation Board
ruled on Wednesday that all Class 1 railroads must report
detailed freight service statistics weekly, a decision that
cited months of congestion that has hit the grain and power
industries particularly hard.
The rail regulator will also require the seven Class 1
carriers operating in the United States to jointly report a
narrative summary of operating conditions at the Chicago
gateway, a busy rail hub that is a choke point in the national
network.
The STB ruling came after a public hearing last month and
supersedes an earlier STB ruling requiring only Canadian Pacific
and BNSF, the top carriers in the congested northern Plains
region, to report service details.
The STB said it intends to collect the data on a temporary
basis.
For the ruling, click on: 1.usa.gov/1ndf63V
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)