NEW YORK, March 9 It might be the most
profitable time ever to bet on U.S. short-term interest rates to
rise in the wake of Friday's surprisingly robust jobs report,
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said on Monday.
"History tells us that we could now be entering the most
profitable period for shorting U.S. rates in any cycle," they
wrote in a research note.
Back in 2004, between a strong March payrolls report that
April and the Federal Reserve raising the policy rate that June,
shorting two-year Treasuries was profitable. The
trade worked eight out of 12 weeks with the average sell-off in
that maturity being more than three times bigger than the
average rally during that period, according to the BAML
analysts.
While longer-dated Treasuries are also vulnerable to a Fed
rate hike, their losses might be cushioned by possible
safe-haven demand if U.S. stock prices falter and the dollar
rallies further on the Fed possibly ending its near-zero
interest rate policy this summer, they said.
On Friday, two-year Treasuries yields rose to
0.735 percent, the highest level since late December and posting
the biggest one-day rise in a month.
The 10-year yields jumped to 2.259 percent on
Friday for the largest single-day increase since November 2013,
according to Reuters data.
The dollar reached an 11-1/2-year peak against a basket of
currencies that include the euro and yen on Monday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)