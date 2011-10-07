CHICAGO Oct 7 U.S. short-term interest rate futures traders kept bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise rates until late 2013, even as a stronger-than-expected government jobs report eased fears the economy was heading toward recession.

Futures traders still see the first better-than-even chance of a Fed rate hike at the U.S. central bank's November 2013 policy-setting meeting, Fed funds futures prices at the Chicago Board of Trade showed.

Rate futures with nearer-term maturities fell, as traders began pricing in a small chance of a Fed hike by the third quarter of 2013.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)