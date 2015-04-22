NEW YORK, April 22 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent on Tuesday for a seventh straight day, Fed data released early Wednesday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent range in the previous eight sessions.

The bottom of Tuesday's trading range was the highest since the 0.07 percent set on March 25. (Reporting by Richard Leong)