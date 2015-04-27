NEW YORK, April 27 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive day, Fed data released early Monday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent range on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)