NEW YORK, April 30 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow each other's excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent on Wednesday for the 13th consecutive day, Fed data released early Thursday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3400 percent, compared with Tuesday's 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent range. (Reporting by Richard Leong)