BRIEF-Wageworks on April 4 entered into second amended, restated credit agreement by and among co, guarantors & lenders
NEW YORK May 5 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow each other's excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent on Monday, matching Friday's level, Fed data released early Tuesday showed.
The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with Friday's 0.02 percent to 0.3400 percent range. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
April 5 JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea, said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. bakery chain Panera Bread Co in a deal valued at about $7.5 billion, including debt, as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire.
* Intelivideo - has completed a $5.6 million round of funding lead by existing investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: