UPDATE 12-'No turning back': PM May triggers 'historic' Brexit
* May wants special ties, links trade and security (Adds Merkel quotes, European parliament)
NEW YORK May 28 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent for a second day on Wednesday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released early Thursday showed.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.340 percent, compared with 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* May wants special ties, links trade and security (Adds Merkel quotes, European parliament)
NEW YORK, March 29 The Federal Reserve's current use of two relatively new tools to lift interest rates - its reverse repurchase facility and its rate on excess bank reserves - has proven to work well, suggesting the Fed may not revert to a more traditional policy model, a top U.S. central banker said on Wednesday.