PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 5
April 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, June 12 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a seventh day on Thursday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released Friday showed.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent for an eighth straight trading session. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
April 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
TOKYO, April 5 The price of short-dated Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan reduced purchase in those maturities less than expected, while those of longer maturities dipped ahead of an auction the following day.