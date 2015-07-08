BRIEF-Atossa Genetics prices $4 mln public offering
* Says warrants will have an exercise price of $0.9375 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, July 8 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a fifth day on Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released Wednesday showed.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.01 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
SYDNEY, March 29 Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while the dollar and commodities held gains as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focussed on an improving outlook for global growth.