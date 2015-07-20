NEW YORK, July 20 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent on Friday, down from a three-week high of 0.14 percent on Thursday, according to U.S. Federal Reserve data.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded for a fourth day in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent, Fed data released on Monday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)