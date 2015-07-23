GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. GDP revision, higher oil boost stocks
* Euro weighed down by weak German, Spanish inflation numbers
NEW YORK, July 23 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a second day on Wednesday, according to Federal Reserve data.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent for a second day, Fed data released on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Senseonics Holdings Inc says third tranche of $5 million was triggered by first sale of Senseonics' second generation transmitter in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: