NEW YORK, July 27 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a fourth day on Friday, according to Federal Reserve data.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent for a fourth day, Fed data released on Monday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)