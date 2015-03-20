March 20 The U.S. federal funds rate, which banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent on Thursday, up from 0.11 percent the previous day, Fed data released early Friday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with a range of 0.04 percent to 0.3125 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)