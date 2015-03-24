China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
New York, March 24 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent on Monday, holding at this level for a third straight day, Fed data released early Tuesday showed.
The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with 0.05 percent to 0.3125 on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.