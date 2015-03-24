New York, March 24 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent on Monday, holding at this level for a third straight day, Fed data released early Tuesday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with 0.05 percent to 0.3125 on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)