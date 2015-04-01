* Repo rates decline from six-plus year peaks
* U.S. money fund assets fall the most drop since 2013
* U.S. fed funds rate averaged 0.06 pct Tuesday
(Updates market action, adds money fund flow data)
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. interest rates on
overnight loans for banks and bond dealers fell on Wednesday as
investors resumed lending at the start of the second quarter
after limiting their exposure earlier this week.
In the repurchase agreement (repo) market, the interest rate
on overnight loans was last quoted at 0.18-0.22 percent
, down from 0.58 percent late on Tuesday, according
to ICAP data.
Tuesday's repo rates were at levels last seen during the
global financial crisis more than six years ago.
This $5 trillion sector is critical for Wall Street dealers
and some banks, which pledge Treasuries and other securities as
collateral to obtain short-term cash to fund their trades.
Analysts said banks especially were reluctant to lend
through repos near the end of the first quarter because they
wanted to avoid adding assets to their books, which would
require them to set aside additional capital.
Instead, banks, money market funds and other cash investors
parked money with the Federal Reserve via reverse repurchase
agreements and the federal funds market, even though they earned
a lower interest rate.
Money market funds, another major group of repo lenders,
likely cut back their lending in the past week due to a hefty
decline in assets in advance of the end of the first quarter on
Tuesday.
U.S. money fund assets fell $44.36 billion to $2.676
trillion in the week ended March 31, the largest single-week
decrease since the second week of October 2013, the Money Fund
Report said on Wednesday.
About a year and a half ago, huge swings in asset flows
happened because of fears the U.S. government might delay
payments on its debt as the White House and Republican lawmakers
wrangled over raising the federal debt ceiling.
Back then, the huge drop in money fund assets drove
overnight repo rates as high as 0.25 percent before falling to
the single digits the following week, when flows returned.
Meanwhile, the federal funds rate, which banks
charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.06
percent on Tuesday, down from 0.12 percent on Monday, Fed data
released early Tuesday showed.
This was the lowest average or effective fed funds rate
since Feb. 27.
On Wednesday, the fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve
targets to achieve its rate objective, was last quoted at
0.12-0.13 percent, in line with its recent trading range, ICAP
data showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Steve Orlofsky)