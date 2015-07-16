NEW YORK, July 16 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for an 11th day on Wednesday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released Thursday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded for a second day in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)