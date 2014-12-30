NEW YORK Dec 30 Interest rates on ultra short-dated U.S. Treasury bills stayed in negative territory on Tuesday due to typical year-end demand for near risk-free cash-like products.

Bond dealers and fund managers usually exit some of their profitable and losing positions and sock the cash into T-bills at year-end.

On the open market, interest rates on Treasury bills that mature in January into early February were bid at minus 0.3 basis point to minus 2.5 basis points, which were levels not seen since a year earlier, according to Reuters and Tradeweb data.

"Short-dated bills are trading at negative yields at the moment because of increased demand ahead of year-end," Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co. wrote in a research note.

Interest rates on most T-bills due after Feb. 5 were bid at positive 0.3 basis point to as high as 20 basis points on T-bills due in early December 2015.

On the primary market, however, the U.S. Treasury Department ended up paying 1.5 basis points to investors who bought $30 billion of a one-month T-bill issue due on Jan. 29. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)