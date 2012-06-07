NEW YORK, June 7 Fitch Ratings reiterated on
Thursday it would cut its sovereign credit rating for the United
States next year if Washington cannot come to grips with its
deficits and create a "credible" fiscal consolidation plan.
"The United States is the only country (of four major
AAA-rated countries) which does not have a credible fiscal
consolidation plan," and its debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to
increase over the medium term, said Ed Parker, sovereign ratings
analyst, speaking at a Fitch conference in New York.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Writing by Daniel Bases; Editing by
William Schomberg and James Dalgleish)