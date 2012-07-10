(Adds details, background)
NEW YORK, July 10 Fitch Ratings on Tuesday
affirmed its AAA credit rating on the United States and
maintained a negative outlook, citing a diversified and wealthy
economy that is undermined by the government's inability to
agree on deficit reduction measures.
"The uncertainty over tax and spending policies associated
with the so-called 'fiscal cliff' weighs on the near-term
economic outlook," Fitch said in a statement.
A negative outlook gives Fitch 12 to 18 months by which it
is expected to make a decision on the U.S. sovereign credit,
pushing a decision well beyond the next presidential and
congressional election cycle.
"Absent material adverse shocks, Fitch does not expect to
resolve the Negative Outlook until late 2013," Fitch said.
Nearly a year ago, rival credit rating agency Standard &
Poor's made an historic cut to the U.S. rating, dropping it by
one notch to AA-plus. Moody's Investors Service holds the U.S.
rating at Aaa. All three agencies have negative outlooks with
decisions by S&P and Moody's not expected until at least 2013.
Additional risks to the U.S. credit outlook, Fitch said,
emanate from the uncertain U.S. fiscal policy as well as
Europe's debt crisis and recession. It also highlighted the
diminished capacity of U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus,
referring to the near zero interest rate policy instituted by
the U.S. Federal Reserve that is expected to remain in place
through late 2014.
"In Fitch's opinion, it is likely that all or some of the
tax increases and spending cuts implied under current law will
be voided or at least temporarily deferred. Fitch's fiscal and
economic forecasts are premised on a reduction in the federal
budget deficit of around 1.5 percent of GDP in 2013 rather than
the 3 percent to 5 percent contraction implied by the 'fiscal
cliff'.
Fitch is forecasting a U.S. economic growth rate of 2.6
percent in 2013 and unemployment falling below 8 percent.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases and Caryn Trokie; Editing by Gary
Crosse, Bernard Orr)