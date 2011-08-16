(Repeats to attach item to alerts, no change to text)

NEW YORK Aug 16 Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday it affirmed the United States' top-notch credit rating at AAA, giving the world's largest economy a reprieve after it was downgraded by Standard & Poor's little more than a week ago.

Fitch said the outlook for the rating was stable.

(Reporting by Burton Frierson, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)