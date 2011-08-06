(Adds background)

SEOUL Aug 6 A senior Bank of Korea official said on Saturday that he saw no major short term impact from a cut in the U.S. credit rating by Standard and Poor's to AA-plus.

"Markets have already had a few scenarios on the U.S. ratings and this was one of them, I think," head of the South Korean central bank's foreign exchange reserve management group, Hong Taeg-ki, told Reuters.

"An AA rating has no difference from AAA when it comes to the risk weighting of assets held by investors according to the Basel III guidelines and therefore there will be no big direct impact in the short run. And there is no alternative (to shift to)."

South Korea has the world's seventh largest foreign reserves and is a major investor in U.S. Treasuries.

A South Korean finance ministry official in charge of foreign exchange markets declined to comment on the rating change.

Hong said South Korea was not obliged to invest all of its more than $300 billion worth of foreign reserves in AAA-rated assets, although he declined to provide the minimum required credit rating.

He has previously also declined to say whether the central bank had started to cut back on its purchases of U.S. Treasuries.

Almost 64 percent of South Korea's foreign reserves were in dollar-denominated assets as of the end of 2010. There was no specific figure for U.S. treasury bond holdings. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik, writing by Jonathan Thatcher)