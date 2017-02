Nov 21 Moody's Investors Service on Monday repeated that failure by a U.S. congressional committee to come up with at least $1.2 trillion in deficit-reduction measures will be "informative but not decisive" in its analysis of its U.S. top credit rating.

Failure by the so-called super committee to reach an agreement "would not by itself lead to a rating change for the U.S. government," a spokesman for Moody's said in a statement.

Moody's has a negative outlook on its U.S. Aaa rating. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Leslie Adler)