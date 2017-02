WASHINGTON Aug 5 A Federal Reserve spokesperson said on Friday that Standard & Poor's ratings downgrade of U.S. debt does not affect the operation of the Fed's emergency lending window or its buying and selling of Treasury securities to conduct monetary policy.

"The decision by Standard and Poor's has no implications for the operation of the Federal Reserve's discount window or the conduct of open market operations," a Fed spokesperson said. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Gary Hill)