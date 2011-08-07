* Mortgage rates may rise
* Derivatives, repo markets could face pressure
* Borrowing cost for strong credits could go down
* Impact on states linked to dependence on federal support
* Near-term impact likely to be muted
By Paritosh Bansal and Dan Wilchins
NEW YORK, Aug 7 A downgrade of United States'
top-tier credit rating has Wall Street scrambling to figure out
the knock-on effects for the financial system, from mortgages
to banks to markets that rely on U.S. Treasuries for
collateral.
The immediate effects of the Standard & Poor's downgrade of
the country's AAA credit rating late on Friday are likely to be
modest, largely because it was expected and already at least
partly discounted, experts said.
Many downplayed the likelihood of the sort of financial
contagion experienced when Lehman Brothers LEHMQ.PK went
under in September 2008. Few had expected it to have to file
for bankruptcy, and few were prepared for the fallout. Money
market funds froze, some major commercial banks collapsed, and
many major dealers and finance houses teetered on the edge of
failure.
But even if that type of scenario is unlikely this time,
bankers, lawyers and investors wonder if there could be
longer-term consequences of S&P's downgrade, given that U.S.
sovereign credit is bedrock to the world financial system.
The analysis is complicated because so many of the
potential stress points for the financial system are relatively
opaque areas like over-the-counter derivatives markets.
Adding to the difficulties is the concern that the
downgrade is only one of the many issues roiling global
markets. The European debt crisis is spreading, with Italy and
Spain coming under the gun after Greece, and data in recent
weeks point to a weaker U.S. economy than many investors had
thought and have led to fears of another recession.
"I actually think it is going to end up having more of an
impact than some of the news stories are suggesting," said
Thomas Stoddard, a senior managing director at Blackstone Group
who focuses on financial services investment banking.
"Not having the U.S. as triple-A is just going to pop up in
more places and have more frictional costs than people might
suspect," Stoddard added.
A number of entities that are key players in the U.S.
financial system -- including mortgage finance companies Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, and securities
clearinghouses like the Options Clearing Corp Depository Trust
Co -- are likely to be downgraded by Standard & Poor's on
Monday.
For Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, losing their triple-A
rating could lift borrowing costs, potentially making mortgages
more expensive for consumers and adding to stress in the
already unstable U.S. housing market.
Last month, S&P said it may also cut ratings for companies
like the Depository Trust Co, which facilitates payment
transfers among major banks, and several Federal Home Loan
Banks and Farm Credit System Banks.
On Friday evening, when S&P cut the United States'
sovereign rating by one notch to "AA-plus," it said it would
offer more detail about the ratings for these companies on
Monday.
DERIVATIVES MARKETS
Another source of potential stress is derivatives markets,
where investors and banks often collateralize their positions
using U.S. Treasuries.
If banks start demanding more Treasuries to collateralize
the same exposure, investors could be forced to sell assets to
come up with extra collateral, causing broader market declines.
As long as Treasury yields are at all time lows, that risk
seems relatively low, said a hedge fund trader who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
Some derivatives transactions may have ratings triggers
built into them that unwind the deals if the U.S. is
downgraded, the trader said, but he said it is difficult to
know how many such transactions are out there.
But there are some factors working in markets' favor,
analysts noted.
For one thing, major U.S. banks are better capitalized as
credit losses have slowed. The U.S. banking system had $1.51
trillion of equity capital at the end of the first quarter,
compared with $1.29 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2008.
That roughly 17 percent of extra capital is supporting about 3
percent fewer assets than it used to.
If stresses become strong in areas like the repo market, a
massive market that banks use to fund securities short-term,
dealers are fairly sure the Federal Reserve can jump in to
offer support, as it did during the credit crunch, the trader
said.
Any impact in the derivatives market will be less than what
the pessimists fear, said Michael Holland, founder of asset
manager Holland & Co. "I don't expect major disruptions in
markets just from the downgrade."
BORROWING COSTS
Borrowing costs for companies with top ratings like
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) could
drop, because triple-A rated debt may be even more attractive
to some investors now, analysts said. Some companies have at
times had more available cash on their balance sheets than the
U.S. government in recent weeks.
In general, corporate borrowing costs may not rise
following the U.S. downgrade. Last week, when many in the
market were expecting the U.S. to be downgraded, six U.S.
companies issued 30-year bonds, which is unusually long-dated
for the corporate market.
Even highly-rated corporate bonds have seen their risk
premiums rise in recent sessions, signaling that portfolio
managers are still concerned about credit risk. As turmoil in
Europe ratchets higher, those risk premiums may rise more. But
investors' willingness to buy long-term corporate debt signals
some confidence in the sector.
"To a certain extent, corporate debt may look even more
attractive, especially cash-rich balance sheet companies with
lots of liquidity," said Chip MacDonald, a financial services
partner at law firm Jones Day.
STATE FINANCES
States that rely heavily on federal government spending --
such as Virginia and Maryland, which are home to many federal
employees and defense contractors -- could suffer if Congress
and President Barack Obama slice the federal budget more
deeply.
A downgrade of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would affect
billions of dollars of debt issued by public housing
authorities secured by federally guaranteed mortgages.
Hospital credits could be weakened if the federal
government slashes programs such as Medicaid -- the health plan
for the elderly, poor and disabled that accounts for as much as
30 percent of state spending. Stocks in the health care sector
sold off last week, amid fears of declining government support
for spending in the sector.
"The degree of dependence on the federal government now
becomes a state credit issue," said Philip Fischer a managing
principal at eBooleant Consulting, in a recent report.
S&P is also expected to immediately downgrade pre-refunded
bonds. When municipal bonds are refunded, investors are
typically repaid from Treasuries held in escrow.
Debt issued by AAA-rated universities and colleges with
global reputations might rise in price, said Evan Rourke, a
portfolio manager, with Eaton Vance, citing Harvard and
Princeton as examples.
Indeed, the immediate impact of the downgrade might be
muted by the tax-free market's traditional strengths.
"I don't see a tremendous flight out of municipals. You
might see credit spreads widening for lower-rated issues but we
also think a lot will hold their ratings," Rourke said.
(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal and Dan Wilchins, additional
reporting by Joan Gralla and Ben Berkowitz; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)