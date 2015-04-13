April 13 Fitch Ratings affirmed the United
States' long-term foreign and local currency issuer default
ratings at 'AAA', citing the country's "unparalleled" financing
flexibility as the issuer of the world's pre-eminent reserve
currency and benchmark fixed-income asset.
The United States is growing faster and enjoys better growth
prospects than most of the developed world, Fitch said, adding
it expects the country to grow 3 percent in 2015, before
decelerating slightly in 2016. (bit.ly/1NyEBsQ)
United States' federal government deficit is expected to
narrow further in 2015 and 2016, from the 2.8 percent recorded
in 2014, due to a combination of economic strength and
lower-than-expected interest rates, Fitch said.
However, without reforms to mandatory spending and/or
taxation, the deficit will rise again from 2018, the ratings
agency said.
Noting that the Congress and the White House have set out
differing budget proposals for the 2016 financial year, Fitch
said it expects little progress on reforms proposed in either
budget despite cross-party consensus on topics such as the
desirability of corporate tax reform.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)