April 13 Fitch Ratings affirmed the United States' long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings at 'AAA', citing the country's "unparalleled" financing flexibility as the issuer of the world's pre-eminent reserve currency and benchmark fixed-income asset.

The United States is growing faster and enjoys better growth prospects than most of the developed world, Fitch said, adding it expects the country to grow 3 percent in 2015, before decelerating slightly in 2016. (bit.ly/1NyEBsQ)

United States' federal government deficit is expected to narrow further in 2015 and 2016, from the 2.8 percent recorded in 2014, due to a combination of economic strength and lower-than-expected interest rates, Fitch said.

However, without reforms to mandatory spending and/or taxation, the deficit will rise again from 2018, the ratings agency said.

Noting that the Congress and the White House have set out differing budget proposals for the 2016 financial year, Fitch said it expects little progress on reforms proposed in either budget despite cross-party consensus on topics such as the desirability of corporate tax reform.