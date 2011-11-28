NEW YORK Nov 28 Fitch Ratings on Monday
revised to negative the outlook on the United States' AAA
credit rating after a Congress committee failed last week to
agree on at least $1.2 trillion in deficit-reduction measures.
"The negative outlook reflects Fitch's declining confidence
that timely fiscal measures necessary to place U.S. public
finances on a sustainable path and secure the U.S. AAA
sovereign rating will be forthcoming," the ratings agency said
in a statement.
The so-called 'super committee' six Democrats and six
Republicans failed last week to reach an agreement on deficit
reduction. It said at the time it could cut the outlook, but
that a downgrade was only an outside possibility. For details,
see
The committee abandoned its efforts, setting in motion
automatic cuts that would result in lowering the deficit by
$1.2 trillion over 10 years. The cuts are designed to be split
evenly between domestic and military programs.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Diane Craft)