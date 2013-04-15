April 15 State housing finance agencies, whose credit ratings improved faster than state governments after the 2008 recession, are likely to track their states in 2013 and remain relatively stable, Standard & Poor's said on Monday.

"We believe that HFA (housing finance agency) credit quality will mirror that of states during the coming year," S&P analysts Lawrence Witte and Gabriel Petek said in a commentary.

Debt ratings for HFAs, whose loans for affordable housing often benefit from federal backing, broadly track the ratings of their state governments with a median AA-plus rating, but had in recent years enjoyed more upgrades, the analysts noted.

"Since the economic crisis, which we define as having started with the fall 2008 Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, state ratings have seen 11 upgrades and six downgrades while HFAs have seen nine ... upgrades and four downgrades," the analysts said. "We have raised about one in five state ratings since 2008, while a third of HFA (ratings) experienced the same."

S&P's median rating for HFAs is AA, they added.