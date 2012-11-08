BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co says issued $2 bln floating rate notes due Feb. 11, 2022
* Says issued $2 billion floating rate notes due February 11, 2022 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l0lblJ Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded to A-plus from AA minus its credit rating on $7.6 billion of appropriation debt issued by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, turnpike authority and other agencies.
"The downgrade reflects the commonwealth's continued use of deficit financing and budget stabilization reserves to balance the operating budget despite evidence of economic and revenue recovery, in the context of high long-term liabilities," the Wall Street credit agency said.
Fitch also revised its outlook on the debt to stable from negative, according to a news release.
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Virgin Media is looking to exploit weak covenants in legacy bonds to carry out an exchange on sterling notes that will also impose covenant changes on dollar bondholders.