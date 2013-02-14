Feb 14 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday lifted its ratings outlook to stable from negative on about $3 billion of Aa2-rated general obligation and Aa3 non-ad valorem debt issued by Florida's Miami-Dade County.

"The stable outlook reflects the county's stabilizing economic and tax base, as well as management's ability to effectively re-align budgetary imbalances, while recognizing ongoing financial challenges in providing service level requirements to a poor residential base having limited financial flexibility," Moody's said in a news release.