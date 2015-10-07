NEW YORK Oct 7 Ratings agency Moody's Investors
Service upheld the United States' triple-A credit rating and
stable outlook on Wednesday, but it noted potential longer-term
threats to the rating.
Moody's, which has never changed the United States' triple-A
rating, said the rating was supported by factors including a
strong record of gross domestic product growth and the status of
the U.S. dollar and Treasuries as the global reserve currency
and bond market benchmark.
The continued stable outlook signals the rating is not
likely to change over the next 12-18 months.
The ratings agency said that a downgrade could occur toward
the end of the decade or into the 2020s, however, if fiscal
policy remained unchanged and U.S. budget deficits and the debt
ratios increase. The agency cited spending on social programs as
a concern.
Moody's said the U.S. government's debt to GDP ratio was
stabilizing and noted that the United States remained on track
to post its sixth straight year of expansion. Moody's also noted
that U.S. growth, on a relative basis, compared more favorably
with other triple-A rated economies than it did a year ago.
