* Super committee failure not a downgrade trigger
* Moody's eyeing 2012 elections, end of Bush tax cuts
* Composition of deficit-reduction measures also key
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Nov 1 Failure by a U.S.
congressional committee to agree on $1.5 trillion in budget
deficit cuts would be negative, but not a "decisive" factor in
the review of the United States' Aaa rating, Moody's Investors
Service said on Tuesday.
The agency, which revised the U.S. rating outlook to
negative in August, said in a statement that inability by the
committee to reach an agreement would indicate that Congress
is less likely to pass any significant deficit reduction
measures before the November 2012 presidential election.
"However, as $1.2 trillion in further deficit reduction
has already been legislated through automatic spending caps if
no agreement is reached, failure by the committee to reach
agreement would not by itself lead to a rating change,"
Moody's said.
Investors are focused on Moody's assessment of the United
States because the agency could be the second to downgrade the
country after Standard & Poor's. Fitch Ratings also intends to
review the U.S. AAA rating after the deficit-reduction
committee concludes its work, but it has a stable outlook on
that rating.
The bipartisan congressional committee formed to address
the deficit issue and known in Washington as the "super
committee" needs to break an impasse between Republicans and
Democrats to reach a deal by Nov. 23 to reduce the U.S. budget
deficit by at least $1.2 trillion.
If a majority of the 12-member committee fails to agree on
a plan, $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts will be
triggered, beginning in 2013.
In its statement, Moody's reaffirmed and expanded on
recent comments made by its lead U.S. analyst, Steven Hess,
who last month told Reuters the agency was "not just waiting
for this committee to decide on the rating."
Among the issues being considered by Moody's to decide on
the rating are the "policy environment" resulting from next
year's presidential elections, the budget for the 2013 fiscal
year, and the future of the Bush-era tax cuts.
A decision on whether to renew or not those tax cuts,
which expire late in 2012, would become all the more important
if the committee fails because that would mean other major
policy measures would probably not be forthcoming, Moody's
said.
QUALITY OF DEFICIT REDUCTION
Another key point on Moody's radar is the composition of
any deficit-reduction measures agreed by Congress.
A reform in entitlement programs would be more positive
for the U.S. rating than just caps in discretionary government
spending, Moody's said.
"Changes in the entitlement program tend to be permanent
because they're not reconsidered every year," Moody's Steven
Hess told Reuters in an interview following the release of thestatement.
Government discretionary spending, on the other hand, is
reviewed every year in the budget.
"So there can be pressure that could cause the caps to not
last as long as they are meant to," he said.
If enacted, those caps would allow no growth in
discretionary spending during the fiscal years of 2012 and
2013, and only a modest annual increase of 2 percent
thereafter through 2012, Moody's said in the statement.
The caps would force discretionary spending to fall to
about 6 percent of gross domestic product by 2021, compared
with an average of about 9 percent in the past 40 years,
Moody's said, quoting data from the Congressional Budget
Office.
That "would imply a substantial cutback in government
services and, in the end, a smaller federal government,
excluding entitlement programs, than has been the case in the
past several decades," the agency said.
"Whether this will be supported politically over the long
run is open to question."
Finally, Moody's said, the United States' economic growth
outlook also needs to be taken into account in the rating
decision.
Moody's expect the U.S. economy to grow between 1.5
percent and 2.5 percent in 2012. Major deviations from that
course could also impact the rating.
