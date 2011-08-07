MUSCAT Aug 7 Oman, which along with most Gulf
Arab states pegs its currency to the U.S. dollar, on Sunday said
it would stick with U.S. government instruments and make no
"irrational decisions" in the aftermath of Standard & Poor's
ratings downgrade of the United States.
S&P cut the U.S. long-term credit rating by a notch to
AA-plus in an unprecedented blow amid concerns about the
nation's budget deficits and climbing debt burden. It called the
outlook "negative," signalling another downgrade is possible in
the next 12 to 18 months.
"Let's say we are closely following the situation and we
don't want to make an irrational decision now," said a senior
Omani government official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"In (the) global economic turmoil the world is going through,
what other alternative do we have at the moment but to stick
with the U.S. government instruments?"
Gulf markets slumped on Sunday on investor jitters about the
global economic outlook as well as the U.S. ratings action.
Oman's index fell 1.71 percent in morning trade at a two-year
low.
"There's always a risk on global growth when the biggest
economy in the world is going through a tough time," the
official said.
(Reporting by Saleh Shaibany; Editing by Amran Abocar)