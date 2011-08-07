MUSCAT Aug 7 Oman, which along with most Gulf Arab states pegs its currency to the U.S. dollar, on Sunday said it would stick with U.S. government instruments and make no "irrational decisions" in the aftermath of Standard & Poor's ratings downgrade of the United States.

S&P cut the U.S. long-term credit rating by a notch to AA-plus in an unprecedented blow amid concerns about the nation's budget deficits and climbing debt burden. It called the outlook "negative," signalling another downgrade is possible in the next 12 to 18 months.

"Let's say we are closely following the situation and we don't want to make an irrational decision now," said a senior Omani government official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "In (the) global economic turmoil the world is going through, what other alternative do we have at the moment but to stick with the U.S. government instruments?"

Gulf markets slumped on Sunday on investor jitters about the global economic outlook as well as the U.S. ratings action. Oman's index fell 1.71 percent in morning trade at a two-year low.

"There's always a risk on global growth when the biggest economy in the world is going through a tough time," the official said. (Reporting by Saleh Shaibany; Editing by Amran Abocar)