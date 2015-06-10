(Adds details on reasons for rating and outlook, background)

NEW YORK, June 10 Standard & Poor's on Wednesday affirmed its AA-plus long-term sovereign credit rating on the United States citing the country's extensive economic policy flexibility and status as issuer of the world's leading reserve currency.

The outlook on the long-term rating on the United States remains stable, the ratings agency said. (bit.ly/1GfCowe)

"A lack of political cohesion in recent years among the main parties in Congress - complicating the policy decision-making process and resulting in a somewhat weaker ability to enact reform - constrains the ratings," S&P said in its report.

S&P cut the United States' rating from AAA, the highest possible on its scale, by one notch to AA-plus in August 2011. At the time the firm, the only one of the three major rating agencies to downgrade the United States, said the move was made over concerns about the government's budget deficit and rising debt burden.

In Wednesday's report, S&P said the general government debt burden as a share of gross domestic product, has doubled since 2007.

"Although the general government debt burden is projected to hold steady over the next several years, we expect it to rise toward the end of the decade absent measures to raise additional revenue and/or cut nondiscretionary expenditure," S&P said.

S&P said the depth and breadth of the U.S. economy as well as the track record of making proactive policymaking moves at the depth of the recent recession in 2009, have underpinned the recovery since then.

While considered sub-par, the recovery in the United States is viewed more favorably than in other advanced economies, S&P said.

The firm expects GDP growth of 2.4 percent in 2015, undermined by temporary factors in the first quarter. It expects real annual GDP growth of between 2.4 and 2.8 percent over the next several years.

"We see some risk that continued improvement in economic performance could lead to complacency in addressing the U.S.'s medium-term fiscal challenges," S&P said of its outlook.

"We could raise the rating to 'AAA' if we see evidence of successful bipartisan efforts around fiscal policy decisions, or a pronounced decline in the general government debt burden," the firm said. (Reporting By Daniel Bases in New York and Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)