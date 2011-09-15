NEW YORK, Sept 15 Standard & Poor's decision to
strip the United States of its AAA rating suggests the country
has less room to boost growth with fiscal spending, the head of
the agency's sovereign ratings committee said on Thursday.
The stock market's sharp slide after the August downgrade
was partly "the realization....that there will be less ability
to stimulate the economy with fiscal measures going forward,"
said S&P's John Chambers at the Bloomberg Markets 50 Summit.
S&P has a negative outlook on the U.S. rating, which now
stands at AA, with a one-in-three chance of another downgrade
over the next six to 24 months.
Chambers said that did not guarantee another move and added
that one would likely be triggered if the budget control act
were watered down or "if the fiscal committee doesn't deliver
the goods."
A bipartisan committee of lawmakers is scheduled to meet
next month in an attempt to trim at least $1.2 trillion from
annual U.S. budget deficits over a 10-year period.
The White House recently proposed a $447 billion job
creation package, but it remains unclear how much of the plan
will make it through a bitterly divided Congress.
(Reporting by Steven C. Johnson, Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)