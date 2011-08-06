WASHINGTON Aug 5 Standard & Poor's focused too
much on the messy political process leading to a debt-limit
hike and made a $2-trillion error in its calculations about
U.S. finances, sources familiar with the discussions claimed on
Friday night.
The error was centered in the ratings agency's estimates of
discretionary spending and was pointed out by Treasury and it
raised questions about S&P's credibility, the sources said.
A Treasury spokesman also raised the issue of the huge
error, reflecting administration concern at S&P's decision to
downgrade U.S. debt.
"A judgment flawed by a $2 trillion error speaks for
itself," the Treasury spokesman said.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville)