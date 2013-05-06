May 6 Moody's Investors Service said Tennessee's
pension reforms enacted nearly two weeks ago were a credit
positive for the state government but would not deliver budget
relief for several years.
Tennessee on April 24 created a new hybrid pension program
for workers hired during fiscal 2014 and later. The changes
include the roll-out of a defined contribution component for
old-age incomes, while requiring smaller percentage
contributions by the state and a new 5 percent contribution by
workers.
"Although the lasting effects of this change will be
significant, the budgetary effect over the next few fiscal years
will be minimal," Moody's analyst Julius Vizner said in a note
on Monday.
"The legislation is credit positive because it lowers the
state's contributions to the new plan and provides the state
with greater control of its future pension expenses."
Moody's rates Tennessee as an Aaa credit. The outlook is
stable.