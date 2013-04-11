DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news
April 11 The Tennessee Valley Authority would likely lose its Aaa debt rating if the federal government divested the public power system after a strategic review proposed in President Barack Obama's budget plan, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
The Wall Street credit group said in a news release no downgrade or other rating action was needed now because it was far from clear a divestiture would be approved by Congress. In addition, such a move might face political opposition in the seven states served by the power producing authority.
But Moody's said: "In an event of a divesture, TVA is unlikely to maintain its Aaa rating."
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.
BEIJING, March 7 Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie on Tuesday downplayed the lack of defence spending numbers in this year's budget as there had been in previous years, saying there was no problem with transparency in state spending plans.