Sept 25 Property tax collections by U.S. cities, towns and other local governments jumped 6.2 percent to $91.1 billion during April, May and June from 2011's second quarter, the U.S. Census Bureau said on Tuesday in a report reflecting a steadying housing market.

When property taxes paid to state governments are included, total property tax revenues that are especially important to local governments totaled $94.4 billion in the three months ended June 30, or 5.7 percent more than a year earlier.

Those gains offset declines in collections of sales taxes and corporate income taxes, the bureau said, and helped lift overall state and local tax collections in the quarter by 3.3 percent in what was the eleventh consecutive quarter of increases.

"Tax revenue for the quarter totaled $360.9 billion, as compared with $349.9 billion reported for the second quarter of 2011," the Census Bureau said referring to the total tax for states, cities and local governments.

U.S. local governments get 29 percent of their revenues from taxes paid on real estate.

Property tax revenues declined 2.5 percent in 2010 from 2009 and fell another 3.6 percent in 2011, even as many state governments battled budget deficits by reducing payments to local governments, according to a report in June by the Pew Center on the States.