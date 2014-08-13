WASHINGTON Aug 13 United Technologies Corp is recalling ESL and Interlogix smoke detectors because they can fail to alert users of fires, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

The recall by the Hartford, Connecticut, company involves 33 models of the 400 and 500 series of Edwards, or ESL, and Interlogix smoke detectors that are wired into a security system, the commission said in a statement.

Radio frequency interference can cause the detectors to fail to alert purchasers of a fire, it said. There have been no reports of injuries or incidents.

The recall involves about 141,000 models in the United States and 13,000 in Canada. The ESL and Interlogix models are identical and were sold from March 2013 to February 2014 for $30 to $50.

The two companies that imported the detectors are United Technology units. The detectors were made in China, the commission statement said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)