WASHINGTON Aug 13 United Technologies Corp
is recalling ESL and Interlogix smoke detectors because
they can fail to alert users of fires, the Consumer Product
Safety Commission said on Wednesday.
The recall by the Hartford, Connecticut, company involves 33
models of the 400 and 500 series of Edwards, or ESL, and
Interlogix smoke detectors that are wired into a security
system, the commission said in a statement.
Radio frequency interference can cause the detectors to fail
to alert purchasers of a fire, it said. There have been no
reports of injuries or incidents.
The recall involves about 141,000 models in the United
States and 13,000 in Canada. The ESL and Interlogix models are
identical and were sold from March 2013 to February 2014 for $30
to $50.
The two companies that imported the detectors are United
Technology units. The detectors were made in China, the
commission statement said.
