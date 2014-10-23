WASHINGTON Oct 23 Arctic Cat Inc is recalling about 40,000 all-terrain vehicles after parts failures caused four reported injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The Thief River Falls, Minnesota, company is recalling single- and double-rider all-terrain vehicles for the model years 2008 and 2009, the commission said in a statement.

The company has received 44 reports of components in the front gear case failing, including 10 of the vehicle stopping abruptly or the driver losing control. The four reports of injuries received by the company include an incident involving broken ribs and knee and back injuries.

The all-terrain vehicles were sold at Arctic Cat dealers from May 2007 to October 2014 for between $5,000 and $12,000. They were manufactured in the United States. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)