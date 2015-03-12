BRIEF-Scio Diamond Technology says DOJ announces federal indictment charging former chairman
* Department of justice announced federal indictment charging former Scio Diamond board of directors chairman, Edward S. Adams
WASHINGTON, March 12 Giant Eagle Inc is recalling some of its Irish Soda Bread because it contains an undeclared milk allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday.
One customer has reportedly fallen ill after eating the bread, the FDA said in a statement. The Pittsburgh company is recalling Irish Soda Bread baked and sold inside Giant Eagle supermarkets between Feb. 24 and March 11.
The allergen "creates the potential for serious health consequences if consumed by those with milk allergies," the statement said.
About 2,000 customers bought the bread in Giant Eagle and Market District stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia, it said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)
March 24 Wall Street's predilection for a glass-half-full view of President Donald Trump was on full display Friday as investors backed off fears that a failure to repeal Obamacare would endanger Trump's entire agenda in favor of optimism that he would simply get on with tax cuts and infrastructure spending.