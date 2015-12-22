WASHINGTON Dec 22 Carrier Corp is recalling about 285,000 air conditioners and heat pumps after some 47 reports of power cords overheating, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The recall by the Farmington, Connecticut, company involves Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps sold under the Bryant, Carrier and Fast brand names, the commission said in a statement.

A previous recall in November 2007 involved about 185,000 units, it said.

Carrier has received reports of about 47 incidents of cords overheating. Two of them were hotel fires, and in one of them a person suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

The units were manufactured in Mexico and sold from January 2002 through December 2009 for between $425 and $675, the statement said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Andrea Ricci)