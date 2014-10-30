Las Vegas sports gambler to face trial on insider trading charges
NEW YORK, March 13 Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters is expected to go to trial Monday on charges that he made more than $40 million through insider trading.
WASHINGTON Oct 30 Tectron International of Vernon, California, is recalling about 55,000 USB charging cables after two reports of them melting, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.
The three-in-one cables are used to charge Apple Inc iPhones and iPads and Google Inc Android phones, the commission said in a statement.
Tectron has received two reports of the charger overheating and melting. There have been no reports of injuries or damage.
The chargers were sold at distributors for school fund-raisers from July to August for about $3.50, the statement said. They were made in China.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech)
JERUSALEM, March 13 Chipmaker Intel has agreed to buy Israeli technology firm Mobileye for $14-$15 billion dollars, according to TheMarker, one of Israel's leading financial newspapers.
LONDON, March 13 The Indian rupee hit 15-month highs on forward markets on Monday after regional elections confirmed the government's grip on power, while other emerging market currencies also firmed as the dollar and U.S. yields slipped from multi-week highs.