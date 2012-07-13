WASHINGTON, July 13 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration warned consumers on Friday against eating
products of the Mexicali Cheese Corp because the deadly listeria
bacteria has been found in some of them.
Mexicali Cheese, of Woodhaven, New York, has failed to
comply with a May 1 court order to stop making and distributing
food until safety steps have been carried out, the FDA said in
an emailed statement.
The tainted food was distributed in the New York area and in
New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. The FDA is asking
retailers to remove any Mexicali products from their shelves,
the statement said.
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets
issued warnings about the products on June 29 and July 2.
They are in 14-ounce tubs and are labeled Mexicali Queso
Fresco Mexicano, Mexican Style Fresh Cheese; Acatlan Queso
Fresco, Fresh Cheese; Mi Quesito Mexicano, Mexican Cheese; and
Quesillo Ecuatoriano, Ecuadorian Style Cheese.
Listeria can cause listeriosis and outbreaks are usually
associated with deli meats, unpasteurized cheeses and smoked
refrigerated seafood products.
Listeriosis symptoms include fever and muscle aches,
sometimes preceded by diarrhea and other gastric problems.
Attempts to contact Mexicali Cheese were unsuccessful.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Todd Eastham)