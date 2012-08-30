UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON Aug 30 DeVilbiss Air Power Co is recalling about 460,000 air compressors because overheating motors pose a fire hazard, the U.S. government and the Jackson, Tennessee, company said on Thursday.
The recalled compressors were sold under the Craftsman, EX-CELL, Porter-Cable and Pro-Air II brand names, DeVilbiss and the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.
The compressors were sold between July 2003 and December 2008 for between $259 and $329.
DeVilbiss has received 10 reports of motors overheating, posing a fire hazard. No injuries have been reported.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources