WASHINGTON, Jan 8 Fisher-Price Inc has advised buyers of 800,000 infant recliner seats to stop using the seats immediately if mold is found growing on them, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday. Fisher-Price, a unit of Mattel Inc, received 600 reports of mold on its Rock 'N Play Infant Sleepers. Sixteen consumers reported infants were treated for respiratory issues, coughs and hives after sleeping in the product. The East Aurora, New York, company advised buyers to inspect the recliner seats for mold under the seat cushion, the CPSC said in a statement on its website. Consumers can call the company for cleaning instructions or further help if mold is found, it said. Seats in stores were not included in the announcement. Mold can develop between the removable seat cushion and the plastic frame of the sleeper when it remains wet or moist or is infrequently cleaned, the CPSC said. The Chinese-made product has been sold online and in U.S. stores since September 2009 for between $50 and $85.